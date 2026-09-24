Trump welcomes Xi to White House on lavish state visit

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24-09-2026 | 10:33
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Trump welcomes Xi to White House on lavish state visit
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Trump welcomes Xi to White House on lavish state visit

Donald Trump welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday for a day full of pageantry as the U.S. president sought to underline their shared interests despite a rumbling trade war and Beijing's support for Iran.

Trump laid on the pomp and ceremony, treating Xi to a formal welcome at the White House before they moved to talks in the Oval Office and finally a grand state banquet in the evening.


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