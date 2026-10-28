Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties

Middle East News
28-10-2026 | 04:02
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Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties
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Israel left-wing leader says opposition bloc should work with Arab parties

Yair Golan, the head of Israel's main left-wing party, called on Wednesday for his opposition allies to work with Arab parties to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as partial election results showed their support would be crucial to reaching a governing coalition.

"We must no longer accept Netanyahu's racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes," he said on X. "We have a responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel's Arab citizens."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Left-wing

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Arab

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