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Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
Lebanon News
11-11-2026 | 04:43
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Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
Al-Waleed El Helani, son of Lebanese singer Assi Helani, remains under investigation following an incident in which he struck and killed a man in Beirut's Corniche al-Mazraa area on Tuesday, according to LBCI.
The latest information indicates that the Lebanese judiciary has kept Helani in custody pending further investigation. The victim's identity remains unknown, as he was not carrying any identification documents.
Security forces found LBP 400,000 in the victim's pocket, along with Captagon pills. The discovery prompted the judiciary to expand the investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Laboratory tests will also be conducted on the victim's body to determine whether he was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities awaiting the laboratory results to establish further details.
Lebanon News
Al-Waleed El Helani
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