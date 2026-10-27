Police arrest knife-carrying assailant threatening Israel left-wing leader: party

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 07:57
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Police arrest knife-carrying assailant threatening Israel left-wing leader: party
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Police arrest knife-carrying assailant threatening Israel left-wing leader: party

Police on Tuesday arrested a man with a knife who moved threateningly towards Yair Golan, leader of Israel's main left-wing party, as he mobilised voters in Tel Aviv on election day, his party said.

"Incitement and violence will not intimidate us," Golan said in a statement, blaming the incident on the "poison machine" of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has sharply attacked the left in his campaign.

AFP

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