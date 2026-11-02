Top Arab-Israeli leader tells AFP opposition must accept 'political reality', join forces

The leader of the largest Arab-majority party in the incoming Israeli parliament told AFP on Monday that it was time for reluctant opposition members to acknowledge the "political reality" and join forces to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



After both main camps were denied a majority in last week's vote, Yousef Jabareen of the Joint List said opposition holdouts "must deal with the political reality and the numbers in the Knesset. Given the current parliamentary arithmetic, Netanyahu's government... cannot be replaced without coordination with the Joint List."



AFP