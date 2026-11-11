Tehran has designated Argentina's navy and air force as "terrorist organizations," Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a reciprocal move following Buenos Aires' designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity in April.



Argentina had designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, following a push from US President Donald ⁠Trump's administration for allies to do so.



Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Tehran considers the Argentinian air force and navy terrorist organizations "based on the principle of reciprocity."



"It is evident that the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the Argentine government," the ministry added, without ⁠elaborating. It made no mention of Argentina's army.







Reuters