Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as 'terrorist organizations'

Middle East News
11-11-2026 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran designates Argentina&#39;s navy and air force as &#39;terrorist organizations&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as 'terrorist organizations'

Tehran has designated Argentina's navy and air force as "terrorist organizations," Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a reciprocal move following Buenos Aires' designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity in April.

Argentina had designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, following a push from US President Donald ⁠Trump's administration for allies to do so.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Tehran considers the Argentinian air force and navy terrorist organizations "based on the principle of reciprocity."

"It is evident that the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the Argentine government," the ministry added, without ⁠elaborating. It made no mention of Argentina's army.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Argentina

Navy

Air

Force

Terrorist

Organizations

LBCI Next
US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats
Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-10-21

Argentina's Milei calls Spain PM Sanchez a 'dictator' in Madrid visit

LBCI
World News
2026-08-20

US designates citizen held in China as 'wrongfully detained'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-30

Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-22

Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

Flights resume at Israel's Ramon Airport after earthquake in Eilat region

LBCI
World News
03:34

US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government

LBCI
Middle East News
11:23

Netanyahu calls again for national unity government, citing Iran 'nuclear threat'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-13

UN chief in Beirut for Lebanon 'solidarity' visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-19

Fire erupts after drone hits second Kuwait oil refinery: Authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-23

Lebanon’s President says efforts underway to address Syrian refugee issue, welcomes support for security and reconstruction

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

UNIFIL patrol comes under gunfire near South Lebanon's Wadi Jilou, no peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

PM Salam says Qlayaat Airport to begin trial flights on November 22, regular commercial operations set for December 14

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

G7 agrees on need to avoid 'security void' in Lebanon after UN force mandate ends: Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Israel parliament convenes after Netanyahu's bloc loses seats

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Defense Minister Menassa defends Lebanese Army leadership amid criticism, stresses military's national role

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More