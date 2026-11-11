US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats

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11-11-2026 | 03:34
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US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats
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US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has recently moved from his Washington, DC residence to a U.S. military base after Iranian threats against his life, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The New York Times first reported the move. A senior intelligence official in the Trump administration warned in a memo seen by Reuters late last month ⁠that Iranian plots against U.S. personnel and American citizens had reached an advanced stage.

"The secretary will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats and remains committed to executing Operation Economic Outcast ⁠and maintaining the blockade, which together are collapsing Iran's economy," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement.



Reuters 
 

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