Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy: Two oil tankers disabled by explosions in Strait of Hormuz

Middle East News
12-11-2026 | 02:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s Revolutionary Guards Navy: Two oil tankers disabled by explosions in Strait of Hormuz
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy: Two oil tankers disabled by explosions in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement on Thursday that massive explosions had disabled two supertankers after they ignored warnings against using an "unauthorized route" in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night.

Reuters

Middle East News

Revolutionary

Guards

Navy:

tankers

disabled

explosions

Strait

Hormuz

LBCI Next
Netanyahu and Eisenkot to meet in Jerusalem for political and security briefing
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:46

Finland blocks visas for Russian athletes: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
World News
07:44

Death toll in New York building collapse rises to six: Official

LBCI
World News
07:40

Zelensky warns Europe to 'pay close attention' to US-Russia talks on broader security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Netanyahu and Eisenkot to meet in Jerusalem for political and security briefing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Saudi air defenses intercept three Houthi cruise missiles launched toward Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Iran warns of domestic gas shortages from war this winter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-21

Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad

LBCI
World News
2026-11-05

Bomb alerts force flights to land in France, Bulgaria, Belgium

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Solar power within reach: Lebanon plans three-year solar loans under 2027 budget

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-14

Palestinian president Abbas vows to hold elections, pursue reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Sami Gemayel challenges Iranian Parliament Speaker's remarks, Berri responds: "We are free"

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

PM Salam calls for international support to address Lebanon's environmental damage at COP31

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
World News
10:40

China tells US ready to strengthen cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More