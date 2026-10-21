Argentina's far-right President Javier Milei called Spain's left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a "dictator" in a visit to Madrid on Wednesday, urging voters to oust the Socialist party in upcoming elections.



"You are suffering under the disgraceful dictator Pedro Sanchez," Milei said at an economic forum in the Spanish capital, adding: "Kick the Socialists out, because you are the cradle of liberalism."



AFP