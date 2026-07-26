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Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
26-07-2026 | 12:55
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Israel warns of escalation on Lebanon front as focus expands to Iran and Syria
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli military officials have warned that the fragile ceasefire along the Lebanese border could unravel, bringing the region closer to renewed security escalation, particularly if tensions with Iran erupt into a broader conflict.
A senior Israeli military official described the situation on the northern front as increasingly precarious, claiming there has been a slowdown in implementing the framework agreement governing the deployment of the Lebanese army in the designated pilot areas. The remarks coincided with statements from an official in Israel's Northern Command, who said Israeli military operations against Hezbollah are continuing.
The developments come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to travel to Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ahead of the visit, Netanyahu maintained ambiguity over Israel's military posture across multiple fronts. Following a government meeting, reportedly held in an underground bunker because of security concerns, he addressed the Iranian file without providing details on possible next steps.
Although expectations of a large-scale Israeli strike on Iran over the weekend have receded, Israeli officials said the air force has prepared a target bank involving hundreds of potential strikes inside Iran should military action become necessary.
At the same time, the Israeli army has reinforced its presence along the Syrian front by deploying additional troops, establishing checkpoints inside Syrian territory and distributing warning leaflets to residents west of the city of Daraa.
The notices urged residents to remove roadblocks and warned against taking actions that could obstruct Israeli military operations, signaling that the Syrian front could once again become an active theater of conflict.
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