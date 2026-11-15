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Senior Hamas commander killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
Middle East News
15-11-2026 | 03:00
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Senior Hamas commander killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
Hamas said on Sunday that a senior commander who helped plan and oversee the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel had been killed in an Israeli airstrike, with the Israeli military confirming his death.
Samir Abu Younis, 53, the commander of the Rafah brigade, was killed on Saturday, said the Palestinian militant group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.
The Israeli military said it had killed Abu Younis in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip overnight, adding that he had led the Rafah brigade since his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on September 15.
Reuters
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