Iran says has agreed new Hormuz route with Oman

Middle East News
05-08-2026 | 11:38
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Iran says has agreed new Hormuz route with Oman
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Iran says has agreed new Hormuz route with Oman

Iran and Oman have agreed a route for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and are putting the final touches on arrangements for jointly managing the passage, Tehran's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

"The geographical coordinates of the route envisaged by the two sides have been agreed upon and, if certain third parties do not obstruct the process, the joint statement of the two countries, containing the main considerations and points of agreement, is also in the final review and drafting stage," spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to state news agency IRNA.

AFP

Middle East News

agreed

Hormuz

route

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