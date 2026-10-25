President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday afternoon to offer his condolences over the victims of a terrorist attack targeting mourners during a funeral at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hammoud, in Karak Governorate, southern Jordan.



Aoun renewed his condemnation of the attack, reaffirming Lebanon's solidarity, at both the official and popular levels, with Jordan's king, leadership and people.



He also praised King Abdullah's measured response and the widespread public solidarity shown toward residents of the village targeted in the attack.