Jordan king orders 'iron fist' response to deadly church attack

Jordan's King Abdullah ordered security forces on Saturday to respond with an "iron fist" as authorities searched for gunmen who opened fire and killed eight people during a church funeral service.



The assailants fired for several minutes in broad daylight at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak governorate on Friday, and also wounded 40 people in the rare attack on Jordan's Christian minority.



Security was stepped up at malls, foreign embassies and other locations across the kingdom, ⁠the US embassy in Amman said.



King Abdullah condemned the "despicable terrorist act" as he chaired a National Security Council meeting, and said there was no room for leniency when it comes to the lives of Jordanians, the royal court said.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the kingdom, a major partner with the U.S. in the fight against militant groups. Authorities there say they have foiled several Islamist plots in recent years.







Reuters