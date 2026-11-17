Israel says will take 'countermeasures' after UK sanctions

Israel slammed on Tuesday a move by Britain to sanction eight Israeli companies helping to plan and build West Bank settlements, vowing to take retaliatory measures against the step.



"Israel views the additional sanctions against it... with the utmost gravity," Israeli caretaker foreign minister Gideon Saar wrote on X. "As in the past, Israel will take countermeasures against the British move."



AFP