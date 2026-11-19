U.S. President Donald Trump said in comments broadcast ‌on Thursday that the United States would "see what happens" in its conflict with Iran after January 1, without explaining what the significance of that date might be.



In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation against Iran and indicating he could wind down hostilities, with the two sides in a standoff over efforts to resolve the conflict.



"We're going to have a new year coming up, ⁠and we'll see what happens after January 1. But they've been nasty," Trump told Fox News during his trip to China.



Trump made the comments during an interview in which he was asked about a report carried by CNN this week that Iran was planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Washington. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to spread radioactive material.



Reuters