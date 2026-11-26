China said Thursday it reserves the right to "necessary measures" after Washington unveiled proposed new tariffs that could shake the uneasy truce in the two economic giants' trade war.



"China urges the United States to correct its erroneous practices and return to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation. China will closely monitor developments and reserves the right to take necessary measures to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests," commerce ministry spokesman He Yadong told a regular briefing.



AFP



