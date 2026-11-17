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US attacks Iran's Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz: Official
Middle East News
17-11-2026 | 11:06
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US attacks Iran's Qeshm island in Strait of Hormuz: Official
The United States on Tuesday carried out several attacks on Iran’s southern Island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz, a local Iranian official said.
“The American attack on locations on Qeshm island caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas,” said Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of the southern province of Hormozgan, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.
AFP
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