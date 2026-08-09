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Netanyahu vows Iran will 'not have nuclear weapons' with or without deal
Middle East News
09-08-2026 | 07:24
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Netanyahu vows Iran will 'not have nuclear weapons' with or without deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons, a goal he has long alleged Tehran is pursuing, regardless of the course of diplomacy with Washington and Arab states.
"I want to emphasise once again: with an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting.
AFP
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