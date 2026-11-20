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Saudi-led coalition warns civilians to evacuate Yemen's Hodeida port
Middle East News
20-11-2026 | 06:12
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Saudi-led coalition warns civilians to evacuate Yemen's Hodeida port
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis warned civilians to evacuate the major port of Hodeida on Friday, following weeks of strikes by both sides.
"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition is asking civilians to evacuate the port of Hodeida... for their safety," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X.
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