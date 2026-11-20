Iraqi security forces will deploy in Jurf al-Sakhar, a stronghold of the Kataib Hezbollah armed group, on Friday, security officials told a news ⁠conference, under a compromise deal designed to ease tensions with Iran's most powerful militia ally in the country.



In his riskiest move, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had ordered security forces to prepare ⁠to move against Kataib Hezbollah, which officials accused of running an oil smuggling network that siphoned off ⁠hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of state-owned oil. Under the ⁠deal, Kataib members were expected to withdraw to ⁠other parts of the country.







Reuters