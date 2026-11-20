The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it targeted Hodeida port and other sites around the country on Friday, after the group warned of widespread reprisals."We targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah port that were used in smuggling operations and the transport of weapons and ballistic missiles," spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X, adding that operations were "ongoing" in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz governorates.AFP