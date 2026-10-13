Yemen's Houthis warn civilians, employees to evacuate Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Middle East News
13-10-2026 | 09:08
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis warn civilians, employees to evacuate Saudi Aramco oil facilities
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Yemen's Houthis warn civilians, employees to evacuate Saudi Aramco oil facilities

Yemen's Houthis warned civilians and employees to evacuate areas near Saudi Aramco facilities on Tuesday, after the Saudi-led coalition said it planned to target an oil company in Sanaa.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all employees and citizens near any facility belonging to Aramco oil to evacuate it and move away from it, as it is a legitimate target for our forces," military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Civilians

Employees

Evacuate

Saudi Arabia

Aramco

Oil

Facilities

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