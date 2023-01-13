Will a Cabinet session be held next week?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13 | 12:27
High views
2min
Will a Cabinet session be held next week?
Despite having the eight-item agenda in their possession for days, the Lebanese ministers were not invited to the Monday cabinet session as expected.
 
The top item on the agenda, approving the fuel oil advance to operate the power plants, has a new issue that has caused a delay. 
 
This issue is that the $62 million budget for this item is no longer adequate to cover the cost of electricity production because of the political conflicts that caused a delay in financing the fuel ships that are docked at sea.
 
But it's expected that a solution will be reached in this situation, and invitations will be sent after Monday.
 
The Free Patriotic Movement hasn't changed its stance regarding not attending any cabinet meetings due to the presidential vacuum. 
 
This is true even if the only topic on the agenda of any meeting called by the caretaker prime minister is electricity.
 
Hezbollah, for its part, has previously informed Mikati that its attendance at the upcoming meeting is contingent on only including electricity on its agenda.
It is still insisting on its position and therefore has thrown the ball into Mikati's court.
 
If Mikati wants the session to convene and to see the party's ministers attending, he must amend the agenda to include only one item.
 
However, adjusting the schedule seems out of the question for Mikati until now.
 
According to information, the party's ministers are inclined to attend the discussion of the electricity item and will after withdraw from the session.
 
This comes as the army commander met Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh after his Thursday visit to Mikati.
 
According to additional sources, General Joseph Aoun did not discuss the officer promotion file, which is the third item listed on the cabinet meeting's agenda.
 

