Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings

02-07-2025 | 10:21
The Lebanese General Security has announced exceptional measures to regulate the entry of Syrian citizens into Lebanon through all border offices and crossing points.

Lebanon News

General Security

Lebanon

Syria

Borders

