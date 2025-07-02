News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings
Lebanon News
02-07-2025 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings
The Lebanese General Security has announced exceptional measures to regulate the entry of Syrian citizens into Lebanon through all border offices and crossing points.
For more details,
click here
.
Lebanon News
General Security
Lebanon
Syria
Borders
Next
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
0
World News
12:52
Pope Leo to visit Turkey in November, presidency says
World News
12:52
Pope Leo to visit Turkey in November, presidency says
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-26
Iran MPs' vote to suspend IAEA cooperation is 'wrong signal': Berlin
Middle East News
2025-06-26
Iran MPs' vote to suspend IAEA cooperation is 'wrong signal': Berlin
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Iraq’s PM urges full implementation of UN Resolution 1701 after meeting President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Iraq’s PM urges full implementation of UN Resolution 1701 after meeting President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
05:07
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
Lebanon News
05:07
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
2
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
3
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
Middle East News
04:18
Avichay Adraee: Special operation in southern Syria targets Iran-linked cell, weapons seized
4
Lebanon News
06:42
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
06:42
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
5
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors
6
Lebanon News
05:07
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
Lebanon News
05:07
PM Salam outlines reform and recovery vision: Border security, IMF deal, and $250M reconstruction loan
7
Lebanon News
06:30
Finance Minister Jaber says reviving banking sector and ensuring fairness for depositors a top priority
Lebanon News
06:30
Finance Minister Jaber says reviving banking sector and ensuring fairness for depositors a top priority
8
Lebanon News
10:21
Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings
Lebanon News
10:21
Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More