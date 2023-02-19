Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?

Even if the Council's bureau met once more on Monday, the legislative session's fate remains uncertain, just like that of Major General Abbas Ibrahim, the Director General of General Security, who is set to retire on March 2.

The fact that a legislative session will not be convened does not indicate that Major General Ibrahim will leave his position. According to people familiar with Ibrahim's mandate extension of the mandate, other legal options may be used, particularly in exceptional circumstances or cases of force majeure.

Additionally, legal studies permit Ibrahim to remain in his post; these studies have been used to extend the mandates of other general managers, so they may be applied in the case of Major General Ibrahim.

According to information obtained by LBCI, three options are currently being studied for the decision that could result in the extension of Ibrahim's mandate from outside Parliament.

These options are either the extension of Ibrahim's mandate by a decision issued by the Caretaker Minister of Interior, from the Caretaker Prime Minister, or both, or by a decision issued by the Cabinet.

The following few days will reveal the fate of Major General Ibrahim's mandate extension.