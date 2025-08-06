News
Netanyahu pushes Gaza occupation plan amid mounting risks and potential military unrest
News Bulletin Reports
06-08-2025 | 13:21
Netanyahu pushes Gaza occupation plan amid mounting risks and potential military unrest
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has referred the decision to fully occupy the Gaza Strip back to the security cabinet for final approval on Thursday.
Ignoring warnings about the severe risks, not only to the approximately 20 Israeli hostages still alive in Gaza but also regarding the military and financial consequences for Israel’s management of Gaza, Netanyahu pressed ahead.
A former Shin Bet spokesperson noted that details Netanyahu appears to be disregarding in Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s plan suggest it could compel Hamas to yield. The plan calls for the Israeli army to impose a siege on Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, central refugee camps, and al-Mawasi where Hamas holds control. It also involves limited, targeted attacks by a small number of troops, minimizing risks to both the army and the hostages.
Security officials accuse Netanyahu of gambling with Israel’s fate and that of the hostages, while some warn of potential exploitation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance of non-intervention in the Gaza occupation decision.
There are growing fears that if Zamir’s plan is executed, he may resign, which would represent a major blow to Tel Aviv.
Analysts predict it could trigger deep unrest within the Israeli military, alongside widespread public opposition reminiscent of the "Four Mothers movement" protests, which led to Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Occupation
Military
Unrest
