Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02 | 09:14
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

"Hope is like a mirage, it deceives those who see it and disappoints those who hope for it." This quote by Ali ibn Abi Talib was used by the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari, to summarize the Saudi position on the French initiative which called for the election of Suleiman Frangieh as president and Nawaf Salam as prime minister.

Observers of the presidential file believe that this initiative was stillborn, and it was more like a decisive stance towards Frangieh. Saudi Arabia, while not explicitly announcing it, rejects Frangieh as president, even if he comes as part of a presidential-governmental settlement.

The Saudi position on Frangieh has been heard by visitors to the Saudi ambassador in Lebanon and visitors to the Kingdom before and after the France Quintet meeting, based on the fact that the Kingdom, while it will not interfere in the naming process, is still clear about its position on not accepting a candidate affiliated with Hezbollah.

This Saudi rejection was met with insistence from the Hezbollah-Amal duo not to back down from supporting Frangieh as president, which prompted the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, to say frankly to his visitors that his candidate is Frangieh.

As for the nomination of Army Commander Joseph Aoun, there is no approval for his candidacy by the duo, even if his chances are more advanced than Frangieh's, especially by the United States, France, and the Kingdom. This is based on the fact that electing General Aoun would require a constitutional amendment.

Between the Saudi veto on Frangieh and the veto of the duo on Aoun, the result is the same: the people will pay the price of the vacuum and further deterioration.

News Bulletin Reports

Saudi Arabia

Rejects

Sleiman Frangieh

President

Hezbollah

Duo

Supporting

