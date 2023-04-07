News
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07 | 07:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
Long years have passed, and landmines and cluster bombs are still scattered in the fields of Lebanon.
In areas marked with a red sign, there are landmines left over from the Lebanese civil war and terrorist organizations and Israeli invasions, which also dropped cluster bombs, especially in the south and along the Blue Line border.
The Lebanese Army's Mine Action Center, in cooperation with international and local associations and organizations, is working to detonate these landmines and bombs and ensure public safety.
These entities have been working for years in the face of difficulties, especially with the reluctance of the relevant parties, specifically Israel, to hand over maps showing the distribution of the bombs they dropped.
In Lebanon, there are approximately 1,000 minefields covering an area of 14 million square meters, 650 cluster bomb fields covering an area of 6 million square meters, and around 4.5 million square meters of suspected areas.
LBCI accompanied one of the organizations that detonates mines under the supervision of the Lebanese Army in a contaminated area with cluster bombs near residential houses, and the neighbors were notified before detonation.
The number of victims of landmines and cluster bombs until now is 2,388.
Many have lost their lives, and others have become amputees due to the danger of these devices and hazardous areas.
The Lebanese Army is carrying out campaigns for all ages and areas to raise awareness about this danger.
Because we don't want to lose anyone else due to the effects of wars, don't forget to report any suspicious areas or devices to 0524578.
Landmines
Lebanon
Bombs
