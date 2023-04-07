Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07 | 07:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon

Long years have passed, and landmines and cluster bombs are still scattered in the fields of Lebanon.

In areas marked with a red sign, there are landmines left over from the Lebanese civil war and terrorist organizations and Israeli invasions, which also dropped cluster bombs, especially in the south and along the Blue Line border.

The Lebanese Army's Mine Action Center, in cooperation with international and local associations and organizations, is working to detonate these landmines and bombs and ensure public safety.

These entities have been working for years in the face of difficulties, especially with the reluctance of the relevant parties, specifically Israel, to hand over maps showing the distribution of the bombs they dropped.

In Lebanon, there are approximately 1,000 minefields covering an area of 14 million square meters, 650 cluster bomb fields covering an area of 6 million square meters, and around 4.5 million square meters of suspected areas.

LBCI accompanied one of the organizations that detonates mines under the supervision of the Lebanese Army in a contaminated area with cluster bombs near residential houses, and the neighbors were notified before detonation.

The number of victims of landmines and cluster bombs until now is 2,388.

Many have lost their lives, and others have become amputees due to the danger of these devices and hazardous areas. 

The Lebanese Army is carrying out campaigns for all ages and areas to raise awareness about this danger.

Because we don't want to lose anyone else due to the effects of wars, don't forget to report any suspicious areas or devices to 0524578.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Landmines

Lebanon

Bombs

LBCI Next
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-09

A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

LBCI
Middle East
06:51

UK's Foreign Secretary condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon's South

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission

LBCI
World
03:16

US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
Variety
06:24

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app