Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

In a recent development, Lebanon and Gulf Bank has been added to the list of banks accused by Judge Ghada Aoun of money laundering.

This accusation comes in response to a directive issued by the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Ghassan Oueidat, regarding handling public prosecutions with the amended banking secrecy law and the restriction of suspicion of concealing information.

This move has once again sparked anger from the Association of Banks, which has accused Judge Aoun of interpreting the law as she sees fit.

The Association has also warned of the dangers of continuing this destructive approach towards the banking sector.

Furthermore, it believes that changing the alleged criminal description from concealing information to accusing banks of money laundering will increase the risks associated with correspondent banks' relationships. 

The Association views this approach as deepening the crisis by persistently ruining the country's financial reputation.

Moreover, it considers it a violation of principles and laws and a judicial rebellion against the directives of the Public Prosecutor of Cassation.

The banking sector in Lebanon has been facing significant challenges in recent years, including economic meltdown and financial crises. Accusations of money laundering further exacerbate the difficulties faced by the banking industry, as it hampers trust and cooperation with correspondent banks.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Judge

Judicial

Accusation

Lebanon

Lebanese

Lebanon And Gulf Bank

Money

Money Laundering

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:39

Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-04

Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app