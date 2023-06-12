News
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12 | 07:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
A recent development in the coastal town of Damour has sparked controversy and garnered attention from both locals and activists. The company, Damour 850, has obtained a license from the Public Works and Transportation Minister, Ali Hamieh, allowing them to reclaim and fill six properties located in the sea.
The company initially received approval from the minister but later obtained an extension for the project. These properties, situated within thousands of square meters between iron bars installed by artists, are now the subject of the company's efforts to reclaim them.
The company argues that the sea had encroached upon and submerged these properties during sand dredging, affecting various properties. Now, the time has come to reclaim what rightfully belongs to the land.
The owner of these properties, Nazem Said Ahmad, who also owns an old resort in the area, began the process by filling the gap of a railway track between the resort and the properties in the sea. This was done to allow trucks to enter and execute the reclamation operations.
However, the municipality of Damour intervened and halted the work due to the absence of an environmental impact study and approval from the Environment Ministry. They issued a report ordering the removal of encroachments within three days, threatening a fine of LBP 50 billion if the encroachments were not removed.
A complaint has been filed with the Environment Ministry regarding this issue. The project has sparked reactions among residents and activists who have organized protests against it in Damour.
Interestingly, the owner of the properties, Nazem Said Ahmad, has been featured on the US sanctions list for alleged money laundering activities linked to Hezbollah.
The licensing of Ahmad by the Public Works Ministry is not an isolated incident. During the tenures of previous ministers, Hamieh and Ghazi Zaiter, similar licenses were granted for reclaiming areas that had become part of the sea.
