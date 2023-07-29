The Story of Salemeh: Salemeh Got Lucky

In late 2007, the global financial crisis began, causing major financial sectors worldwide to collapse and incur massive losses. However, Lebanon seemed to be in a different situation.



The monetary stability in Lebanon and the people's impression of the banking sector's resilience, which they trusted, prompted many depositors, especially expatriates, to place their money in Lebanese banks.



In figures, the banking sector received $11.3 billion in deposits in 2008 and $19.2 billion in 2009. Over the years, the total deposits in banks reached $103 billion. The balance of payments recorded a surplus of $7.8 billion, and economic growth reached 10%, the highest in the past 20 years, despite the events of May 7, 2008.



Luck was the savior.