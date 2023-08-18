Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe

It was challenging for the residents of Kahaleh town to initiate the investigation into the Kahaleh incident that occurred ten days ago, as its families were questioned.



The residents were surprised by phone calls received by four individuals from Kahaleh at 8:30 PM on Thursday from Army Intelligence, informing them of the necessity to go to Yarzeh on Friday morning to provide their testimonies and be heard regarding what happened in the incident.



However, these individuals were the ones who appeared in the videos that were circulated on the day of the incident and afterward.



Following these notifications, meetings intensified at the Kahaleh municipality.



Furthermore, it was decided not to have the four young men appear before the investigators, and the army was informed of the locals' stance.



In a statement issued by the municipality, they considered it unacceptable to start the investigation by questioning innocent people who were present at that time from the residents of Kahaleh. Instead, the focus should be on the armed group that opened fire with machine guns to intimidate them. This was resisted by the late Fadi Bejjani, who fell to the gunmen's bullets. The evidence is clear in audio and visual recordings.



The statement added that the investigation is a duty to achieve justice. However, it should start from a different angle, as the aggressor and the victim cannot be treated equally.



On the other hand, security sources confirmed to LBCI that Army Intelligence listened on Friday morning to a number of individuals who were accompanying the truck belonging to Hezbollah. Moreover, the sources indicated that the number of these individuals is three.



The security sources pointed out to LBCI that the summonses are a natural procedure.



They mentioned that listening to those who were present on the ground on the day of the incident from both sides is part of the clarification process to understand the details of what happened that day.



Therefore, those summoned are not accused but rather witnesses, as the sources explained, adding that the army requested any person present on the ground that day to provide their testimony.