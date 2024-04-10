News
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
2024-04-10 | 12:28
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
Lebanon's Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi expressed his condolences following the death of the Lebanese Forces coordinator in Jbeil, Pascal Sleiman.
Mawlawi reassured that "the security and military forces, which exerted great effort in the past two days, continue to do everything necessary to uncover all aspects of the crime."
He said: "We will announce all of this to the public."
He affirmed that the criminals will be prosecuted, saying: "It is our duty to provide evidence to the judiciary."
Mawlawi added: "The security agencies are following up on the investigations and monitoring all the cameras again in all areas to determine the motive behind this crime."
In response to a question, he suggested that dealing with the problem of Syrians entering the country should involve enforcing the laws concerning refugees living in Lebanon, with the involvement of security agencies, municipalities, and residents.
He emphasized that ensuring security is a responsibility shared by all, as it affects everyone.
He said: "It is the duty of citizens to assist the state and security agencies in maintaining security and order, and criminal activity can occur in any country."
Mawlawi pointed out that despite the difficulty, the Lebanese army is performing its duties regarding border control.
He affirmed: "We refused to dismantle the surveillance towers that Syria requested to remove because they protect the Lebanese, and we support the further deployment of security forces and army along the border."
