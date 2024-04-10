Incident in Jdita: Investigation underway following attack at Syrian Social Nationalist Party office

Bekaa Governor Kamal Abu Joudeh clarified that investigations are underway swiftly and effectively to determine the identity of the assailants who attacked the office of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party in Jdita in order to preserve public security and civil peace in the region.



Bekaa Governor Kamal Abu Joudeh is coordinating with the Bekaa prosecutor, Mounif Barakat, and with the leaders of the security agencies in the governorate regarding the assault.



Abu Joudeh informed the Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, about the case, who is closely monitoring its developments.



It is worth noting that individuals threw a "Molotov cocktail" at the office of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party in the town of Jdita and placed a Lebanese Forces Party flag on the door.