Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
Europe faces a severe humanitarian crisis as it witnesses an unprecedented wave of illegal migration reaching its peak.
The alarm is echoing from Italy, which is experiencing significant pressure from undocumented migrants of various nationalities, particularly on the island of Lampedusa, where over 8,000 migrants arrived during the past week.
Italian Prime Minister took urgent action by turning to the European Union for help. She was joined by the President of the European Commission, who visited the island and pledged assistance to relocate migrants outside Italy.
This time, the migrants arrived via the shores of Africa.
However, it is worth noting that Lebanon had previously served as a conduit for illegal migration to Italy. This route has become less utilized due to disasters involving deathboats.
Today, the maritime smuggling route from Lebanon to Cyprus appears to be active again, prompting Cypriot authorities to take measures to curb it, especially since Cypriots are on high alert.
The majority of migrants arriving from Lebanon are Syrians. Given Syria's continuous crisis, there is a pressing need to secure stability in Lebanon.
In a message to the Deputy Head of the European Commission, the Cypriot Interior Minister explicitly emphasized the urgent need for assistance to Lebanon in addressing the displacement crisis.
In conclusion, European countries are increasingly aware of the risks associated with mass migration and prioritize their own interests over those of the displaced individuals and the host nations, including Lebanon. They are determined to prevent a continuous influx of refugees from various points of origin.
When and how will the Lebanese people put the interests of their country first?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Crisis
Peak
Unprecedented
Wave
Illegal
Immigration
Europe
Lebanon
