Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18 | 11:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

Europe faces a severe humanitarian crisis as it witnesses an unprecedented wave of illegal migration reaching its peak. 

The alarm is echoing from Italy, which is experiencing significant pressure from undocumented migrants of various nationalities, particularly on the island of Lampedusa, where over 8,000 migrants arrived during the past week.

Italian Prime Minister took urgent action by turning to the European Union for help. She was joined by the President of the European Commission, who visited the island and pledged assistance to relocate migrants outside Italy.

This time, the migrants arrived via the shores of Africa. 

However, it is worth noting that Lebanon had previously served as a conduit for illegal migration to Italy. This route has become less utilized due to disasters involving deathboats. 

Today, the maritime smuggling route from Lebanon to Cyprus appears to be active again, prompting Cypriot authorities to take measures to curb it, especially since Cypriots are on high alert.

The majority of migrants arriving from Lebanon are Syrians. Given Syria's continuous crisis, there is a pressing need to secure stability in Lebanon. 

In a message to the Deputy Head of the European Commission, the Cypriot Interior Minister explicitly emphasized the urgent need for assistance to Lebanon in addressing the displacement crisis.

In conclusion, European countries are increasingly aware of the risks associated with mass migration and prioritize their own interests over those of the displaced individuals and the host nations, including Lebanon. They are determined to prevent a continuous influx of refugees from various points of origin.

When and how will the Lebanese people put the interests of their country first?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Crisis

Peak

Unprecedented

Wave

Illegal

Immigration

Europe

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-28

Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-17

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-17

Tunisian security evacuates public square of migrants in the city of Sfax

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-15

Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

Contradictory Readings and International Dynamics in Lebanon's Presidential File

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More