From Stones to Suicide Belts: Tracing Hamas's Evolution in Conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10 | 10:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From Stones to Suicide Belts: Tracing Hamas&#39;s Evolution in Conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From Stones to Suicide Belts: Tracing Hamas's Evolution in Conflict

How did Hamas's military journey begin? In the initial stage, facing Israeli settlements in Gaza and the West Bank, the methods were primitive. 

Since its establishment in 1987, Hamas, through rebellious youths, confronted the Israeli army with stones, reminiscent of scenes during the uprising when stones stood against tanks and soldiers. In a later phase, aspects of Hamas's military wing started to emerge.

The confrontation shifted from stones to using knives, daggers, and swords in operations against Israeli settlers. 
After a while, the use of individual weapons, specifically the Swedish-made Carl Gustav submachine gun, became evident. 
This weapon resembled a pistol but was larger in size and could be reassembled by expanding the bullet channel to accommodate a larger round. Later, doors opened to other sources of weapons, which translated into Palestinians buying automatic rifles like the M16 from Israelis through Palestinian traders, without the Israelis realizing their intended use for resistance operations.

With the introduction of these weapons, qualitative operations increased significantly in the Gaza Strip, especially at Israeli checkpoints. With the Palestinian National Authority assuming self-rule in the West Bank and Gaza following the Oslo Accords in 1993, light weapons became plentiful, supported by sponsoring countries of the agreement. The movement purchased them as they became available in the market.

As the prospects of Oslo stalled, which saw limited implementation of its provisions, a new type of military operation emerged—suicide operations. We began witnessing militants using explosive belts to detonate themselves in Israeli groups, employing explosive materials like TNT.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Stones

Suicide

Belts:

Tracing

Hamas's

Evolution

Conflict

LBCI Next
A new era of 'media warfare': Hamas' aerial footage and swift distribution
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

From Roots to Arms: The Evolution of Hamas and the Unseen Influence of Israel

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

Borrell: European Union Strongly Condemns Hamas Attacks from Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

A new era of 'media warfare': Hamas' aerial footage and swift distribution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Al-Qassam Brigades: We shell Tel Aviv in response to the targeting of civilians

LBCI
World News
09:43

Aircraft carrier Ford to arrive in operational area near Israel later Tuesday: US military official to Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes

LBCI
World News
2023-10-05

Washington to Resume Limited Food Aid in Ethiopia Only for Refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

Hezbollah issues statement on retaliatory attack following martyrdom of members

LBCI
Middle East News
16:25

Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More