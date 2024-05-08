Invisible dangers: How criminals exploit children in the deep web

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In our daily lives, browsers or search engines like Google have become essentials for online searching. However, few people are aware that criminal groups use browsers like Tor to access the dark side of the internet, such as the deep web or dark web.



Many became aware of this when security and legal concerns arose, indicating that videos, depicting victims of rape networks, were being sold in these "hidden" online sites.



There, videos of sexual content, murders, drugs, and others are sold at exorbitant prices to satisfy unhealthy tendencies.



The reason criminals use these methods is that the tools used to access the dark web and the deep web are encrypted.



This means that it is almost impossible to detect the IP address or the number associated with each electronic device connecting to the internet, whether belonging to the seller or the buyer.



This secrecy was created to protect individuals' freedom of expression against repression and persecution, but some have turned it into a criminal tool.



Even illegal trade is conducted with absolute secrecy in this dark world; buying and selling are also done using digital currency, not through banks or money transfer companies.



Therefore, with technological progress and the exploitation of certain groups for harmful reasons or greed, it is vital for parents to be aware and safeguard their children from any kind of exploitation and human trafficking.