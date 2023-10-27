Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27 | 11:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

The ongoing internal turmoil in Syria and military developments in the region have significantly devalued the Syrian lira and the Israeli shekel.

In the black market, the exchange rate reached 14,000 Syrian lira per US dollar, while the dollar now equals over 4 shekels in Israel since the start of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

However, in Lebanon, despite internal political tensions and the conflict in the south, the exchange rate for the US dollar has remained relatively stable at LBP 89,000.

What accounts for this stability?

On Monday, the acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Wassim Mansouri swiftly took action when he received warnings of a potential surge in demand for lira payments. Contractors and suppliers were reportedly seeking payment in lira, intending to convert it into dollars, which would exert additional pressure on the exchange rate.

Mansouri immediately initiated the necessary contacts to address the situation. Government authorities, the Finance Ministry, and banks responded positively to his efforts.

Sources suggest the BDL reduced the cash mass from approximately LBP 62 trillion to LBP 58 trillion from October 7 to October 17. This action imposed additional constraints on speculators, ensuring that the US dollar exchange rate against the Lebanese lira remained relatively stable.

BDL sources emphasized that, at present, the central bank is capable of maintaining its monetary stability policies but does not signify an improved economic situation.

Projections indicate a decline of around 50% in economic activity, particularly in the tourism sector. This downturn may adversely affect employees' wages and benefits in this sector and other private industries.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Currency

Devaluation

Syrian

Lira

Israeli

Shekel

Lebanese

Focus

LBCI Next
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
Lebanon's stable exchange rate amid regional currency challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-25

Syrian Observatory: Explosions caused by Israeli targeting of Aleppo International Airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-25

Eight Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli raids in southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

LBCI sources: Israeli army fires 12 shells at Lebanese Army's Jidar Center near Rmeish

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by 800 Syrians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Red Cross, Lebanese Army, evacuate martyr and wounded from Kfarchouba-Bastra Farm area: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Army Commander's term nears end: What are the possible scenarios?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More