Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
News Bulletin Reports
04-06-2025 | 12:48
3
min
Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hezbollah has made post-war reconstruction a top priority following Israel's recent military campaign, pressing the Lebanese government to immediately form damage assessment committees and begin the process of evaluating properties and setting compensation for affected residents.
According to Hezbollah, these administrative steps are essential prerequisites to launching a serious reconstruction effort, with a particular emphasis on rebuilding residential units, not just infrastructure.
Senior Hezbollah official Hussein Khalil conveyed this position during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and again during a session between the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc and President Joseph Aoun.
The group says it received a positive response from President Aoun, who expressed willingness to pursue a special law to govern the reconstruction process, similar to legislation passed after the 2006 war. The president reportedly assured Hezbollah he would give the matter special attention and work to reassure the public.
The reconstruction file was also at the center of talks between PM Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh. For the Amal–Hezbollah duo, the state's responsibility is to calm public fears and restore displaced residents to their homes.
In that context, a national reconstruction committee has begun work, and President Aoun has appointed former Public Works Minister Ali Hamie as a reconstruction advisor to the presidency.
Multiple political sources say Hamie's appointment is not connected to ongoing national dialogue about Hezbollah's weapons but is instead aimed at reassuring the group's base.
This step aligns with the positive landscape Aoun seeks, which is consistent with his approach to the arms issue. The sources also confirmed Aoun's opposition to excluding any party from the country's rescue effort.
Hamie is seen as someone deeply familiar with the Shiite community's concerns and brings relevant expertise, having overseen damage assessment efforts during his time in the Mikati government. He is also the son of a Lebanese Army martyr.
The decision to tap Hamie was, therefore, not arbitrary and reflects a broader spirit of inclusion the presidency hopes to foster as Lebanon navigates a recovery phase.
Could this move serve as a starting point for a wider national strategy? Will key international stakeholders—particularly the five-nation group that includes the U.S. and Saudi Arabia—be willing to support Lebanon with reconstruction loans?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Inclusive
Plan
Minister
Ali Hamie
Lebanon
Reconstruction
Strategy
