Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks
News Bulletin Reports
04-06-2025 | 13:00
2
min
Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel has reprioritized its Syrian front after two Grad rockets were launched from inside Syria and landed in the occupied Golan Heights, sending at least one million Israelis into bomb shelters.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for the attack and ordered the air force to strike what he described as regime-affiliated military assets in southern Syria. Katz warned that the response was not yet over.
The strikes and threats came as Thomas Barrack, the U.S. president’s special envoy to Syria, held talks in Tel Aviv focused on ways to de-escalate tensions along the border.
The border area—now referred to by Israel as its “eyes”—was inspected by Barrack and Katz, while Israeli army units continued pursuing groups it deems hostile ‘terrorist organizations’ in southern Syria.
Separately, Major General David Zini, a leading candidate for the head of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, conducted a secret tour in southern Syria ahead of the American envoy’s visit.
Zini reportedly met with commanders of the Alexandroni Brigade stationed there, away from media coverage.
His visit comes amid Israeli debate over whether President al-Sharaa can be considered a reliable partner.
Meanwhile, on the Lebanese front, the Israeli army has restructured the roles of its northern units.
According to a military report, intelligence-gathering duties have been transferred from the five forward army posts along the border to the 91st Division.
The command has also granted the division’s so-called "fire command unit" the authority to carry out strikes on infrastructure targets inside Lebanon, based solely on intelligence reports and without prior approval from military leadership.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Border
Strike
US
Envoy
Talks
