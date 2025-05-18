Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015

Middle East News
18-05-2025 | 09:08
High views
Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015
Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015

A Saudi airline has resumed flights for Iranian hajj pilgrims to the kingdom for the first time in a decade, the latest sign of the warming ties between the countries.

"Flynas resumed Iranian pilgrims flights from Imam Khomeini (airport) in Tehran on Saturday," a Saudi civil aviation authority official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Airline

Flights

Iran

Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan
