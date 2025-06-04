Report by Mirna Daou, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon's prison system is reaching a breaking point, with overcrowding escalating into a full-blown crisis.



Despite mounting pressure, state efforts to address the situation remain sluggish, even as conditions inside detention facilities deteriorate and the financial burden on the government grows.



Roumieh Prison, the country's largest and most overcrowded facility, has resumed court hearings, with three exceptional criminal chambers now holding sessions weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.



A major contributor to the prison congestion is the high number of incarcerated Syrians.



According to the latest figures from the Internal Security Forces (ISF), 1,698 Syrian nationals are currently detained in Lebanese prisons, including individuals accused of terrorism-related offenses. Of these, 1,076 have received final verdicts, while the remaining 622 are still awaiting trial.



However, the exact number involved in major crimes remains unclear due to delays in completing a full classification of the detainees.



A recent meeting between Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani yielded promises of cooperation, specifically regarding the potential repatriation of Syrian prisoners.



Yet, so far, no tangible progress has been made. Key obstacles include the absence of a formal legal framework between Beirut and Damascus, which is necessary to initiate transfers and clarify exceptions for certain cases.



Under discussion are potential legal exclusions for prisoners convicted of serious crimes, but those convicted of offenses such as theft or illegal entry are expected to be returned to Syria to serve the remainder of their sentences.



This paralysis raises concerns about whether the delay is due to legitimate legal challenges or simply a reflection of the institutional inefficiency that frequently stalls progress in Lebanon.



With Syrian detainees comprising roughly 28% of the entire prison population, the consequences of continued inaction are dire, and the strain on Lebanon's penal system shows no sign of easing anytime soon.