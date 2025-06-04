Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

News Bulletin Reports
04-06-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon&#39;s prisons at breaking point
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

Report by Mirna Daou, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Lebanon's prison system is reaching a breaking point, with overcrowding escalating into a full-blown crisis. 

Despite mounting pressure, state efforts to address the situation remain sluggish, even as conditions inside detention facilities deteriorate and the financial burden on the government grows.

Roumieh Prison, the country's largest and most overcrowded facility, has resumed court hearings, with three exceptional criminal chambers now holding sessions weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

A major contributor to the prison congestion is the high number of incarcerated Syrians. 

According to the latest figures from the Internal Security Forces (ISF), 1,698 Syrian nationals are currently detained in Lebanese prisons, including individuals accused of terrorism-related offenses. Of these, 1,076 have received final verdicts, while the remaining 622 are still awaiting trial. 

However, the exact number involved in major crimes remains unclear due to delays in completing a full classification of the detainees.

A recent meeting between Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani yielded promises of cooperation, specifically regarding the potential repatriation of Syrian prisoners. 

Yet, so far, no tangible progress has been made. Key obstacles include the absence of a formal legal framework between Beirut and Damascus, which is necessary to initiate transfers and clarify exceptions for certain cases.

Under discussion are potential legal exclusions for prisoners convicted of serious crimes, but those convicted of offenses such as theft or illegal entry are expected to be returned to Syria to serve the remainder of their sentences.

This paralysis raises concerns about whether the delay is due to legitimate legal challenges or simply a reflection of the institutional inefficiency that frequently stalls progress in Lebanon. 

With Syrian detainees comprising roughly 28% of the entire prison population, the consequences of continued inaction are dire, and the strain on Lebanon's penal system shows no sign of easing anytime soon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Overcrowded

Overlooked

Lebanon

Prisons

Roumieh

Trial

LBCI Next
Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-02

Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law

LBCI
World News
2025-04-28

EU chief says 'at this point no indications' Spain blackout is cyberattack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03

Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-28

China calls on US to protect rights of foreign students after visa hold

LBCI
World News
10:44

Putin says Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilize

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

Lebanon records over 376,000 voters on first day of municipal elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:04

Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More