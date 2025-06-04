News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
04-06-2025 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam
The head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, emphasized the party's commitment to ongoing cooperation and understanding with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and all components of the Lebanese political landscape during a meeting held at the Grand Serail.
Raad said Hezbollah prioritizes national interest above all and remains open to dialogue regardless of political tensions or inflammatory rhetoric.
"We do not build our positions on emotions or preconceived ideas. We judge based on performance and harbor no ill will—differences in opinion do not spoil the relationship," he stated following the meeting.
He also criticized Israel for not honoring agreements and stressed that Lebanon has fulfilled its obligations.
"Our priority is ending the occupation, securing the release of prisoners, halting assassinations and violations, and beginning reconstruction," Raad said.
He added that the meeting with Salam also addressed certain reform-related matters that were not initially expected to be discussed.
Raad concluded by reaffirming Hezbollah's stance on addressing challenges constructively: "Our country's interest stands above all else, and we think about that regardless of the incitement we hear."
Lebanon News
MP
Mohammad Raad
Hezbollah
Cooperation
Meeting
PM
Nawaf Salam
Next
Iranian FM expresses support for Lebanon during visit to Beirut
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
PM Nawaf Salam offers condolences to Army Commander after Israeli strikes kill soldiers
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
PM Nawaf Salam offers condolences to Army Commander after Israeli strikes kill soldiers
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground
Lebanon News
08:25
Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:53
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanon records over 376,000 voters on first day of municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanon records over 376,000 voters on first day of municipal elections
0
World News
10:44
Putin says Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilize
World News
10:44
Putin says Ukraine wants ceasefire to rearm and mobilize
0
Middle East News
08:51
Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June
Middle East News
08:51
Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-05
Israel's army says expanded Gaza operation includes 'moving most of the population'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-05
Israel's army says expanded Gaza operation includes 'moving most of the population'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
09:06
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
05:34
Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow
Lebanon News
05:34
Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow
3
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam
4
Lebanon News
08:25
Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground
Lebanon News
08:25
Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground
5
Lebanon Economy
04:04
Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel
Lebanon Economy
04:04
Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel
6
Lebanon News
03:35
US Embassy in Beirut to close on Friday for Eid Al Adha
Lebanon News
03:35
US Embassy in Beirut to close on Friday for Eid Al Adha
7
Lebanon News
03:18
Iranian FM expresses support for Lebanon during visit to Beirut
Lebanon News
03:18
Iranian FM expresses support for Lebanon during visit to Beirut
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More