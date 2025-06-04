MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

04-06-2025 | 09:33
MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam
2min
MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

The head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, emphasized the party's commitment to ongoing cooperation and understanding with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and all components of the Lebanese political landscape during a meeting held at the Grand Serail.

Raad said Hezbollah prioritizes national interest above all and remains open to dialogue regardless of political tensions or inflammatory rhetoric. 

"We do not build our positions on emotions or preconceived ideas. We judge based on performance and harbor no ill will—differences in opinion do not spoil the relationship," he stated following the meeting.

He also criticized Israel for not honoring agreements and stressed that Lebanon has fulfilled its obligations. 

"Our priority is ending the occupation, securing the release of prisoners, halting assassinations and violations, and beginning reconstruction," Raad said.

He added that the meeting with Salam also addressed certain reform-related matters that were not initially expected to be discussed.

Raad concluded by reaffirming Hezbollah's stance on addressing challenges constructively: "Our country's interest stands above all else, and we think about that regardless of the incitement we hear."

Iranian FM expresses support for Lebanon during visit to Beirut
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
