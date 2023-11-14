News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kel ElHob Kel ElGharam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
Initially, it was not scheduled to discuss the extension of the Lebanese army commander or military council appointments outside the agenda of the Cabinet session, which was supposed to be held on Tuesday.
There were 16 items listed on the session's agenda, most of which were related to the telecommunications sector.
However, the session did not occur due to the lack of a quorum, with Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Shami, Economy Minister Amin Salam, Minister of Information Ziad Makari, and Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi absent.
Minister of Labor Moustafa Bayram arrived late after the session was postponed.
So, what caused the session to be canceled?
Sources close to the Prime Minister confirmed to LBCI that the failure to secure a quorum in the session has no relation to the extension of the army commander or military council appointments, directly or indirectly. The only reason is the delayed arrival of some ministers.
However, LBCI sources confirmed that the second item on the agenda, which is the report of the Minister of Telecommunications, is the reason behind the session not taking place.
However, this report is related to the bid to privatize postal services and products and was previously rejected by the Audit Bureau and the Public Procurement Authority for not meeting legal requirements.
This item was expected to be discussed for a decision after the Cabinet failed to do so in its previous session.
However, the Ministry of Telecommunications has prepared three bids during the current minister's tenure, all of which were rejected for specific reasons each time. According to observers, the tendency was to cancel the contract and launch a new bid for the fourth time.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Cabinet
Meeting
Minister
Next
Why have Iranian oil exports tripled in the past three years?
Hezbollah Supports Extension of General Aoun’s term: Anticipating a Solution to Prevent Military Void
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-30
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
Lebanon News
2023-09-30
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
0
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Hamas Leader discusses urgent Gaza situation with Lebanese Prime Minister
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Hamas Leader discusses urgent Gaza situation with Lebanese Prime Minister
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:06
Why have Iranian oil exports tripled in the past three years?
News Bulletin Reports
09:06
Why have Iranian oil exports tripled in the past three years?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Hezbollah Supports Extension of General Aoun’s term: Anticipating a Solution to Prevent Military Void
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Hezbollah Supports Extension of General Aoun’s term: Anticipating a Solution to Prevent Military Void
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-10
Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
World News
2023-11-10
Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
0
World News
2023-10-12
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
World News
2023-10-12
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
2
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
4
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
6
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
8
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More