Two-state solution debate: Perspectives from Saudi Arabia and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Two-state solution debate: Perspectives from Saudi Arabia and Iran
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Iran's role in it, highlighting a pivotal moment.
He stated that "Resolving this conflict strengthens the independence of the region, and represents an opportunity for Iran to engage by promoting peace and cooperation."
Bin Farhan asserted that any resolution to the Palestinian issue, according to the two-state solution, would come in exchange for the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Iran considers any normalization of relations with Israel a strategic mistake, advising its regional allies to prevent such normalization, as it has only brought insecurity to the region.
What if the two-state solution is implemented?
According to Iran's Foreign Minister, the country rejects the principle of a two-state solution, arguing that the Palestinian people alone determine their fate. Iran proposes its initiative to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which it declared years ago, as a solution to the Palestinian issue.
This initiative revolves around conducting a democratic referendum for all indigenous inhabitants in the Palestinian territories, including Muslims and Christians, to determine the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Two-State
Solution
Debate
Perspectives
Saudi Arabia
Iran
