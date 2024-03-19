Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy weapons for Ukraine

World News
2024-03-19 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy weapons for Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy weapons for Ukraine

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he will propose that the EU uses 90 percent of the revenues from Russian assets frozen in Europe to buy arms for Ukraine via the European Peace Facility fund.

The EU's top diplomat told reporters in Brussels he would propose that the remaining 10 percent be transferred to the EU budget to be used to boost the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry.

He said he would submit the proposal to EU member states on Wednesday, ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday.

A senior EU official said last week that Russian assets frozen in the European Union are likely to generate between 15 billion and 20 billion euros in after-tax profits until 2027, depending on global interest rates.

Some 70 percent of all Russian assets immobilized in the West is held in the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear, which has the equivalent of 190 billion euros worth of various Russian central bank securities and cash.

Borrell stressed the proposal was to use profits from the assets held in Europe rather than the assets themselves. He said this could yield some 3 billion euros annually.

"The concrete proposal will be tabled tomorrow," he said. "This is for member states to agree."

Reuters

World News

European union

Josep Borrell

Ukraine

Weapons

Defense

Russia

Assets

Revenue

LBCI Next
Washington makes 'fresh push' for Gaza ceasefire to avert famine, Rafah assault
Russia appoints new head of Navy after Black Sea Fleet suffers at hand of Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

EU seeks to enhance its defense two years after Russian invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
08:23

Russia appoints new head of Navy after Black Sea Fleet suffers at hand of Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:33

US State Dept approves possible sale of Abrams tanks to Bahrain

LBCI
World News
15:26

US agrees on possible Javelin missile sale to Morocco, say Pentagon

LBCI
World News
14:14

UNRWA head should be able to visit Gaza operations, US State Dept says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

White House says US-Israel meeting on Rafah possible early next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:54

Saudi Arabia intends to create fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, NYT reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Hezbollah targets Branit Barracks directly with rocket fire

LBCI
World News
2023-11-07

The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:48

Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More