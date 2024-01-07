Despite acknowledging the challenges ahead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his diplomatic tour in the Middle East.



What is on his agenda?



Accompanied by a senior official from the US State Department, Blinken aims to leverage his tour to pressure Arab nations reluctant to play a role in Gaza's reconstruction and management after Israel achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas. The US official revealed to Reuters that the US delegation plans to gather Arab opinions before conveying them to Israel in the upcoming days.



Simultaneously, Blinken carries the weight of averting an expansion of the war in Lebanon.



Over ten officials in the US administration and diplomats spoke to The Washington Post, expressing concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu sees a broader conflict in Lebanon as key to his political survival.



According to the newspaper, the US administration, based on a new secret intelligence assessment, cautioned Israel against escalation in Lebanon. The warning stems from the belief that Israel would struggle to succeed in its war against Hezbollah while the fighting continues in Gaza.



With the complexity of the Gaza and Lebanon war files, coupled with Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, the US Secretary of State landed in Jordan after visits to Turkey and Greece. There, he met with the Jordanian monarch and foreign minister.



The Jordanian leadership affirmed its rejection of displacing Palestinians within or outside their land, encapsulating Jordan's concerns about potential Israeli-imposed transfers of West Bank residents.