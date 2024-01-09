Strategic Crossroads: Blinken's Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09 | 08:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strategic Crossroads: Blinken&#39;s Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Strategic Crossroads: Blinken's Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

The bombing of the Northern Command headquarters of the Israeli army in Safad with Hezbollah missiles placed the northern region at the forefront of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's discussions with the Israeli leadership.

During the meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a continuous security escalation was witnessed on both sides of the borders. This escalating situation raises concerns in Washington about the potential spark for a regional war.

Israel, in discussions with Blinken, expressed its desire for a diplomatic solution but firmly rejected the continuation of the attrition war with Hezbollah. Israel sought US support for a military operation against Lebanon.

Israel suggested including disputed areas like Shebaa Farms and Ghajar in the diplomatic resolution talks as part of its proposals. According to Israel, Hezbollah's rejection of these proposals would serve as a justification for the Israeli military operation.

Insiders anticipated Blinken's return with disappointment. Israel will persist in targeting the leadership of Hamas abroad, further escalating the security situation. In the Gaza war file, especially on the three issues Blinken came to discuss, he did not receive a response aligned with US desires.

As for the post-war period, Israel still needs a clear plan. It has not yet been discussed after canceling the mini-security council meeting specifically convened to address this US request.

Regarding the return of Palestinian residents in Gaza to their homes, Israel asserts that it will not implement it until a prisoners' exchange deal is reached, considering it the most potent card to pressure Hamas.

As for easing the intensity of bombing and the killing of innocents, the army's transition to the third stage was a response to Blinken's request, who supported the continuation of operations in Gaza, which is expected to persist for many months.

However, the central dilemma for Israelis remains the escalating widespread protests to bring back the prisoners immediately while warning that at least fifty prisoners suffer from health problems that pose a danger to their lives. 

Decision-makers have two options: either the return of most prisoners alive or the continuation of military operations and efforts to obtain an image of victory against Hamas—a side that most Israelis consider distant from reality.

Blinken found no hope but to subtly hint to Israelis about the necessity of expediting the calming of situations as the normalization with Saudi Arabia did not fall with the beginning of the Gaza war.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

US

Blinken

Gaza

Palestine

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-03

Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-12

Blinken discusses with Israel ‘humanitarian needs’ of Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'

LBCI
Middle East News
01:23

Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained ceasefire: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:44

Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:52

Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-19

MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06

Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-07

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More