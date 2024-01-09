News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strategic Crossroads: Blinken's Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09 | 08:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Strategic Crossroads: Blinken's Talks with Israel Amid Escalating Tensions
The bombing of the Northern Command headquarters of the Israeli army in Safad with Hezbollah missiles placed the northern region at the forefront of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's discussions with the Israeli leadership.
During the meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a continuous security escalation was witnessed on both sides of the borders. This escalating situation raises concerns in Washington about the potential spark for a regional war.
Israel, in discussions with Blinken, expressed its desire for a diplomatic solution but firmly rejected the continuation of the attrition war with Hezbollah. Israel sought US support for a military operation against Lebanon.
Israel suggested including disputed areas like Shebaa Farms and Ghajar in the diplomatic resolution talks as part of its proposals. According to Israel, Hezbollah's rejection of these proposals would serve as a justification for the Israeli military operation.
Insiders anticipated Blinken's return with disappointment. Israel will persist in targeting the leadership of Hamas abroad, further escalating the security situation. In the Gaza war file, especially on the three issues Blinken came to discuss, he did not receive a response aligned with US desires.
As for the post-war period, Israel still needs a clear plan. It has not yet been discussed after canceling the mini-security council meeting specifically convened to address this US request.
Regarding the return of Palestinian residents in Gaza to their homes, Israel asserts that it will not implement it until a prisoners' exchange deal is reached, considering it the most potent card to pressure Hamas.
As for easing the intensity of bombing and the killing of innocents, the army's transition to the third stage was a response to Blinken's request, who supported the continuation of operations in Gaza, which is expected to persist for many months.
However, the central dilemma for Israelis remains the escalating widespread protests to bring back the prisoners immediately while warning that at least fifty prisoners suffer from health problems that pose a danger to their lives.
Decision-makers have two options: either the return of most prisoners alive or the continuation of military operations and efforts to obtain an image of victory against Hamas—a side that most Israelis consider distant from reality.
Blinken found no hope but to subtly hint to Israelis about the necessity of expediting the calming of situations as the normalization with Saudi Arabia did not fall with the beginning of the Gaza war.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
US
Blinken
Gaza
Palestine
Next
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-03
Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza
World News
2023-11-03
Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-12
Blinken discusses with Israel ‘humanitarian needs’ of Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-12
Blinken discusses with Israel ‘humanitarian needs’ of Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
05:18
Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'
Middle East News
05:18
Israeli President: Gaza genocide claim at ICJ 'atrocious and preposterous'
0
Middle East News
01:23
Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year
Middle East News
01:23
Blinken on diplomacy push in Israel as it says war to continue all year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained ceasefire: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained ceasefire: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:44
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
News Bulletin Reports
07:44
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Hunger Looms Over Gaza: The Struggle to Deliver Aid Amidst Bureaucratic Obstacles
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-19
MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now
Lebanon News
2023-08-19
MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
0
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
Press Highlights
01:07
Lebanon in the middle of war
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
3
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
03:42
Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh
5
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
Middle East News
05:46
Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations
6
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
7
Press Highlights
00:47
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
Press Highlights
00:47
Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More