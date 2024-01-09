The bombing of the Northern Command headquarters of the Israeli army in Safad with Hezbollah missiles placed the northern region at the forefront of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's discussions with the Israeli leadership.



During the meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a continuous security escalation was witnessed on both sides of the borders. This escalating situation raises concerns in Washington about the potential spark for a regional war.



Israel, in discussions with Blinken, expressed its desire for a diplomatic solution but firmly rejected the continuation of the attrition war with Hezbollah. Israel sought US support for a military operation against Lebanon.



Israel suggested including disputed areas like Shebaa Farms and Ghajar in the diplomatic resolution talks as part of its proposals. According to Israel, Hezbollah's rejection of these proposals would serve as a justification for the Israeli military operation.



Insiders anticipated Blinken's return with disappointment. Israel will persist in targeting the leadership of Hamas abroad, further escalating the security situation. In the Gaza war file, especially on the three issues Blinken came to discuss, he did not receive a response aligned with US desires.



As for the post-war period, Israel still needs a clear plan. It has not yet been discussed after canceling the mini-security council meeting specifically convened to address this US request.



Regarding the return of Palestinian residents in Gaza to their homes, Israel asserts that it will not implement it until a prisoners' exchange deal is reached, considering it the most potent card to pressure Hamas.



As for easing the intensity of bombing and the killing of innocents, the army's transition to the third stage was a response to Blinken's request, who supported the continuation of operations in Gaza, which is expected to persist for many months.



However, the central dilemma for Israelis remains the escalating widespread protests to bring back the prisoners immediately while warning that at least fifty prisoners suffer from health problems that pose a danger to their lives.



Decision-makers have two options: either the return of most prisoners alive or the continuation of military operations and efforts to obtain an image of victory against Hamas—a side that most Israelis consider distant from reality.



Blinken found no hope but to subtly hint to Israelis about the necessity of expediting the calming of situations as the normalization with Saudi Arabia did not fall with the beginning of the Gaza war.