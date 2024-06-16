Germany Hopes to Boost Economy Amid UEFA Euro 2024 Excitement

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-16 | 12:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Germany Hopes to Boost Economy Amid UEFA Euro 2024 Excitement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Germany Hopes to Boost Economy Amid UEFA Euro 2024 Excitement

A report by Lea Fayyad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine


As much as German fans want their team to win the UEFA European Championship this year, the host country, Germany, expects that this important global athletic event would benefit its economy. But how? 


According to the German Ifo Institute, over 600,000 foreign tourists will visit Germany, spending more than $1.07 billion. This will boost tourism, particularly in locations with stadiums, during the four-week competition. Restaurants, pubs, guesthouses, and hotels, with 1.5 million booked nights, will benefit.

Certain sectors will see improved sales, such as new televisions, food, and beverages purchased by fans to watch the matches. Local beer sales, for instance, increased by 5% during the 2006 World Cup, which was also held in Germany.

Hosting such a large event successfully can enhance Germany's image abroad and create a sense of optimism among local consumers and investors looking to invest in the country. However, the positivity brought by the Euro Cup remains limited compared to the economic challenges and growth issues facing the German economy. Germany was the only G7 country that did not grow last year, according to the IMF, and it now needs many laws and reforms to help drive growth, such as reducing taxes, cutting bureaucracy, and stimulating investments.

So, even if Germany doesn't achieve significant growth from the Euro Cup, at least it will have brought joy to its people, visitors, and the world.

News Bulletin Reports

Germany

UEFA

Economy

Football

LBCI Next
Netanyahu Overturns Army's Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Internal Disputes and Rising Tensions
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-15

France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's latest nuclear measures

LBCI
World News
2024-06-15

Germany's Scholz says Putin trying to 'dictate' peace

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-11

Decline of EU: Challenges and Slow Growth in Competitive Global Economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Netanyahu Overturns Army's Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Internal Disputes and Rising Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-15

Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-15

Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

France's Macron urges restraint on Lebanese-Israeli border as he calls for implementing Resolution 1701

LBCI
World News
2024-05-28

South Africa condemns Israeli attack on Rafah camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16

Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-31

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

UN Special Coordinator, UNIFIL Commander call for peace along Blue Line amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries

LBCI
World News
10:12

Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war

LBCI
World News
04:55

Afghan Taliban government says to attend third round of UN-hosted Doha talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More